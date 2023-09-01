Pro golfers in Lae

A meet and greet was hosted on wednesday at the Lae Golf Club for members of the Professional Golfers’ Association, sponsors and invited guests.

The senior golfers received their merchandise from the four major sponsors as soon as they entered the building. The merch included a Digicel Business duffle bag that had golf towels and polos, water bottles, caps and other items that would be useful to them throughout the tournament.

Tournament director, Troy Hewson, gave a brief rundown of the tournament and acknowledged the major sponsors; Digicel, Trukai Industries, JV Investments and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Yesterday, despite the wet weather, the 42 professional golfers teed off with 90 sponsors and invited guests for the pro-am.

Hewson said the only hiccup is the wet weather, which meant that motorised carts could not be used as they would damage the course.

The pro-am is for sponsors to interact with the pro golfers.

Niugini Link Shootout is scheduled for 6pm, where the professional golfers will hit over the water for K5,000. The golfer who is closest to the pin wins.

The tournament begins tomorrow and will end on Sunday, with the winner to bag the prize money of AUD$80,000, or K220,000, including the Chief Jacob Luke Cup, in honour of the late managing director of Mapai Transport, philanthropist and golf enthusiast, Chief Jacob Luke.

Qualified amateurs – who are over 50 with a handicap of 10 or better – will give their all for the Jacob Luke Medal. It is also an ‘on-the-board’ event, which means whoever wins will get their name on the board.

Last year’s inaugural winner was the managing director of JBB Investments, John Buri, who was also a close friend of the late Chief Jacob.

Defending champion, Peter Senior, did not make the trip to Lae as he has a commitment in Hawaii. However, iconic professional Australian golfer, Andre Stolz, is set to give tough competition to other big-name golfers, like Queenslander Brad Burns, who also headlined last year’s PNG Senior Open.