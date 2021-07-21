PRL Season Proper Set For Friday

According to Competition Manager and PRL Administrator Meke Maino, the games are scheduled for this weekend and already teams are ready and looking forward to the competition.

“As you all know with the PRL9s tournament completed, the PRL Board is now preparing to host its normal season games for the year 2021,”said Maino.

He said, with the successful completion of the 9s tournament despite the setbacks encountered, they are on schedule to host season proper games for affiliated clubs.

Maino and Vice-President Manu Lofena, said the board is taking a different approach as to how the competition is being scheduled for the 2021 season, having implemented new systems that coaches, referees and those involved are to implement this year.

Maino said, “The proper season games, due to the delay caused in the 9s tournament, will see the extension of season proper games continue right through to December.”

He assured teams, and club sponsors that this year’s tournament will not encounter any more delays.