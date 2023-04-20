PRL season kickoff

Fourteen affiliated clubs namely Hanuabada Hawks, Kone Tigers, Paga Panthers, Magani, Gulf West, Tarangau, Royals, Hohola Flies, Kone Storms, Butterflies, Dobo Warriors and Defence took to the field on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for week 1 of round 1.

Brothers and South clubs are still out serving their five-year ban until 2027 for fighting and bringing the game into disrepute.

Following the PRL Clubs delegate meeting last Tuesday April 11, the all the clear was given for competition to start on Friday with Butterflies and Dobo Warriors in the U20, Women and A grade.

Friday’s results; U20 Butterflies 8 beat Dobo nil, while in the A grade, it was a low scoring contest with Butterflies again beating Dobo 4 - 2.

The women’s game ended in double forfeit as both clubs did not field teams for the opening round.

8 matches were scheduled for Saturday featuring Defence, Tarangau, Kone Tigers, Hawks, Paga and Magani.

Saturday Results concluded with Under 20 Tarangau 6 beat Defence 4, Kone Tigers 26 beat Hanuabada Hawks 6, and Magani 12 beat Paga Panthers 10.

In A grade; Tarangau 28 beat Defence 6, Hanuabada Hawks 10 beat Kone Tigers 8 and Magani 12 beat Paga Panthers 6.

Round 1 week 1 concluded on Sunday with more interesting results;

U/20 - Hohola Flies 12 beat Kone Storms 4, Royals 8 beat Gulf West 6.

WOMEN - Hohola Flies 20 beat Kone Storms nil.

'A' grade - Hohola Flies 10 beat Kone Storms 6, and Gulf West 14 beat Royals 12.

At the end of week 1, it was a promising start for Hohola Flies and Tarangau after winning all 3 divisions.

While Defence and Kone Storms still have a lot of work to do, after losing all their matches.

PRL Administrator Meke Maino was happy with the competition overall, saying it was a positive start to the 2023 season.

He said this season will be longer as usual with 23 rounds meaning that clubs will play each other twice heading to the playoffs.