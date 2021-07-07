PRL Lack Support

Also, its services is also lacking for many young man and women who have been through PRL to represent PNG.

Maino said, “We are lacking of support from business houses as well as the government, yet for so long PRL has always quietly without any anger, carried out its services to provide competition for the young man and women of the country that love and enjoy the sport of rugby league.”

He said since the inception of PRL, the only support base they have received was from SP, and that support continues to this day.

“I am asking the government and other corporate houses to come in and assist PRL who continue to produce talented rugby league players, many of whom have gone on to continue playing in the Digicel Cup, Kumuls, Hunters and the Orchids,” Maino said.