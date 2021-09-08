PRL Games Suspended

Maino said out of the 14 clubs, only six have fully registered.

The suspension of the weekend’s matches comes after a panel meeting was held by the PRL Board last night, where it was decided that matches be suspended.

Maino said, “It is only fair that we suspend the games because we gave the teams enough time to register their players in all three division and better yet they played the first round without making payments at all.”

Round 1 ended last weekend, and Round 2 will only begin when teams pay their registrations.

“We completed round one and before we start round two, we want to see the teams come forward and pay their registration. Just because we are suspending this weekend games, it will not affect the competition,” Maino said.

The PRL Board is urging clubs to sort out registration fees, and allow the competition to start without further delay.