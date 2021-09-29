PRL Games On Schedule

PRL Administrator, Meke Maino said the competition is in week three of the second round with two weeks remaining before the eliminations.

In the women’s competition, Paga Panthers and Sisters remain undefeated and lead the competition followed by Hawks, Royals, Tarangau, Gulf West and Magani are teams in the top eight.

In the men’s senior grade competition, Dobo Warriors leads the competition ahead of Paga Panthers, Brothers, Hohola Flies, Souths, Kone Storms, Tarangau and Butterflies closing the top eight while teams struggling at the bottom are Royals, Magani, Defence, Kone Tigers, Hawks and Gulf West.

In the U20 division, Kone Storms leads the division ahead of Magani, Souths and Royals making up the top four.

Maino said: “The competition is going well, in the last two weeks we have allowed crowds to come through but we are complying with the COVID-19 measures, so we are comfortable. We collect gate fees which supports the competition in terms of looking after the referees and coordinators.”