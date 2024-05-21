PRL games continue

Week four of the 2024 Port Moresby Rugby League (PRL) season proper continued over the weekend at the National Football Stadium Oval 2.

Current competition leaders Kone Storms and Royals have maintained their winning form in the men’s A grade while Dobo Warriors and Paga Panthers remain undefeated in the women’s competition. For the U20 boys Defence and West top the table after round 4.

While the PRL board and executive currently awaiting a final decision from the PNGRFL Board regarding allegations of non-compliance with PNGRFL rules and regulations, games have continued without any disruptions.

Heading into week 4 of round 1, the Port Moresby Rugby League has maintained a 12-club competition this year after the suspension of Brothers and Souths for in 2022 for serious disciplinary issues.

Weekend matches are being scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in U20, women and senior men's Round 4 kicked off on Friday with one U20 match and three women’s games.

In the main men's Grade match between Tarangau and Magani, was a low-scoring game with both teams scoreless in the first half. The sea-saw affair continued in the 2nd half before Tarangau scored an unconverted try to take the lead 4 nill.

Both teams stayed in the grind for the final stanza but squandered several opportunities through poor ball security.

Magani fought their way back into the contest with a converted try and a field goal but to no avail as Tarangau prevailed in the end 10-7 at fulltime.

PRL Match Coordinator, Johh Mawe said the competition has been running well with all twelve teams fully complying with all competition requirements and expectations so far.

Mawe said this year the Port Moresby rugby league has given clubs some leniency to field Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup players who affiliate with their respective clubs, which has boosted the standard of the competition so far.

The 2024 Port Moresby rugby league season will run 16 weeks of normal games with 4 weeks of finals. Mawe further elaborated that Round 1 will run for 11 weeks before they go into a split-round, for five weeks, culminating in the grand final.