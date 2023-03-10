PRL 9s kicks off

The tournament will run over two weekends and is used as warm up for the PRL clubs to get their teams ready for the 2023 season. Twenty-eight teams have confirmed their participation for the 9s tournament.

Apart from the regular POM rugby League clubs a number of invitational teams have also registered, including two Moresby-based franchise clubs Central Dabaris and Gulf Isou, who will be fielding two development teams each.

PRL administrator, Meke Maino when giving a heads-up on the pre-season 9s competition has again acknowledged and thanked the Mmnagement of Santos for their support in allowing the games to run for the next two weekends.

Maino said apart from the 28 men’s team they have also confirmed eight women’s teams. The first weekend will be round robin games in 4 pools in lead up the finals next weekend.

While this is only a pre-season tournament, he is urging clubs to show some commitment and urgency in their getting their clubs in order before the season proper starts in three weeks’ time. He said there’s cash incentives of K5000 for the winning team.

Meanwhile, PRL Board Vice President, Manu Lofena is urging all registered clubs to make their way to PRL at least two hours before kickoff so that games can start on time.

He reminded players who are also participating in other offseason competitions to show some commitment and loyalty to their PRL clubs and show up for their respective teams.