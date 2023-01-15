Private companies’ netball resume

This will be the third game of round two with two more games remaining before the finals.

Outstanding games will be played on 5th of February, for teams whose games have been differed.

President Julie Mai said the top four teams will proceed into the finals. It will be a moment of truth as all teams are vying for the top four positions in their respective divisions.

“Players who have played three games and more are eligible to play in the finals, hence must ensure their players have played enough games to qualify for the finals,” she said.