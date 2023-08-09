Princess Mary’s perfect pass the epitome of Fowler’s growing maturity

At 16, she went to the 2019 World Cup in France, but spent the tournament as an unused substitute – a teenager with big vocal declarations not yet matched by any meaningful competitive performances.

It is revealing that, four years on, Fowler is less verbally ambitious, yet more accomplished. Now 20, but still the youngest member of Australia’s World Cup squad, she is blossoming, quietly but surely, into one of the world’s best footballers.

On Monday night she produced one of those through balls that becomes more exquisite with every viewing. Each time you watch the opening goal against Denmark, her vision to see Caitlin Foord’s run becomes more evident, and her guile to disguise her pass more cunning.

And the pose when she releases with her left boot: smooth and precise, gloved hands dancing, watching as Foord – without breaking stride – outruns defender Stine Ballisager Pedersen and then nutmegs goalkeeper Lene Christensen.

It might well be the assist of the tournament. It was certainly the one that sent Australia on their way to the quarter-finals. The headlines read “Princess Mary offs Denmark” and “There’s something about Mary”. Fowler herself was predictably understated.

“I think it’s just a bit of instinct,” she said. “Sometimes those moments work, sometimes they don’t. You’ve just got to try them. She [Foord] made a good run, and I was able to get the pass off, and it was a great finish from her.”

Fowler has struggled for game time at Manchester City this past season, but, having started all but one of Australia’s four World Cup games, is making an irresistible case to coach Gareth Taylor.

“I’m just really enjoying my football at the moment,” said Fowler, who was also involved in City teammate Hayley Raso’s second goal. “I think afterwards I’ll be able to reflect on it a bit more, but for now I’m just having fun out there.”

Fowler, who received a royal reception at Stadium Australia, has played as a false nine up front with Emily van Egmond the past two matches.

“I really like playing with Em,” she said. “We are able to just read off each other’s play really well. It helps having us there and then having speedy wingers [Foord and Raso].

“It’s just happened to work quite nicely. But Em is a smart player so it makes it easy to work with.”

How Tony Gustavsson uses Fowler in the next match depends on whether Sam Kerr is fit to start, after the captain played her first minutes of the tournament off the bench on Monday to a standing ovation.

It is a good headache to have, but a headache all the same.

“Mary has been class this whole tournament,” Foord said. “You know when she’s on the ball, she’s going to create, and it makes my job easier. She has unbelievable talent and we’re very lucky to have her.”

Story first published on The Sydney Morning Herald

Link to original story