Prima supports APNG training camp

The firm has pledged K17,000 worth of meat products over the course of the year.

APNG said Prima has been supporting athletics for a number of years by way of providing their meat products for training camps in Lae and Goroka.

“This is a significant boost to the programme,” said camp coordinator, Philip Kamane, who is a former distance runner.

“Whilst we have a grant from World Athletics to cover some major expenses such as accommodation, we have to supplement that with local support and our sponsors like PNG Air and Prima are very important to us.”

Kamane further acknowledged the support of local company TNA Holdings, who have pledged to assist in transporting the frozen product from the Prima Factory in Lae.

The camp started last month with the objective of preparing middle and long distance runners to represent PNG at the World Cross Country Championships in February next year.

Currently there are nine male and nine female athletes in the Camp.

Meanwhile, the athletes will on Wednesday be farewelling coach Wilson Malana and his wife Beatrish, who have fulfilled the roles of coach and manageress respectively at the camp for the duration of the school holiday and now need to return home to Kimbe.

The pair have handed over these responsibilities to former athletes Winai Waro and Morris Manai, with support from local teacher/coaches Sapolai Yao and Arnold Gigmai.