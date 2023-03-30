Pride meet Dabaris in trial

EMK Sepik Pride Chairman Bradley Simon, when confirming the trial match, said they have brought their possible strongest side yet as this will be their last trial match before their maiden round one clash against PRK Gulf Isou on April 16, at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Simon said their four elite players in Captain Wartovo Puara jnr, prop Francis Kembis, gun centre Joe Frank and former Gurias Captain Francis Takai, are part of their first 17 for tomorrow's trial.

The Chairman said they have five Sepik boys who are part of the squad. They will also take the field.

Simon said they are looking forward to a strong game against their Central brothers who thrashed Vipers 26-nil in their last trial match last Saturday.

Sepik Pride have had a number of opposed matches over the past two weekends and this would be their first real hit out against a Digicel Cup franchise team.