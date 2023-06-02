Pride to host premiers at Pora

EMK Sepik Pride again honored to host defending champions Kroton Hela Wigmen at home, the Pora Oval in Wewak at 2pm tomorrow afternoon with a good crowd expected.

From their last three home games, Pora Oval hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the new franchise, recording losses to Isou and Vipers and a draw against Lahanis. They currently occupy 5th place in pool B with 3 points and 4 points below a 3rd placed Wigmen 3rd with 7pts.

With Pride coming off a heavy loss to big brother club, Agmark Gurias in Kokopo last week, it doesn’t get any easier having to back themselves up again this time against the might of the defending champions, who are starting to hit their stride with 3 consecutive wins so far. Despite of the home-ground advantage, Sepik Pride will have their work cut out for them, knowing the premiers have most of their big guns back in the fray. However, if Pride can play to their strength, minimize their error rate and stay consistent for the majority of the contest, the score-line could be anything.

Meanwhile in Pool A, the Kimbe Cutters have a big task on their hands tomorrow, to stop the unpredictable Mt Hagen Eagles who recently picked up their first win against Muruks two weeks ago.

Interestingly, Cutters have recorded a number of impressive close scores both home and away but failed to put finishing touches to their game, which is quite frustrating. It’s going to be the toss but Eagles might just get home in the end.