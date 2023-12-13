Premier Soccer League Semifinal Showdown Tonight

Coach Peter Gunemba relies on a mix of youth and experience, with veterans Raymond Gunemba, Valentine Nelson, and Nigel Dabinyaba providing crucial support.

Midfielders Daid Tobem and Jason Wadunah are poised to play pivotal roles for the Dwellers as they aim to secure a spot in the finals. Gunemba remains cautious but confident that his team won't be an easy opponent.

Coach Marty Terry of Port Moresby Strikers anticipates a challenging encounter and places faith in veterans Michael Foster, Pascal Kundi to guide the young talents.

The victor will advance to face the winner of the Hekari United vs. Lae City FC match, in the grand final.

The excitement builds as both teams finalize preparations, with Coach Gunemba expected to reveal his starting lineup before the crucial matchup.

The Port Moresby Football Stadium is set to host the clash at 6 pm, promising an evening of intense soccer action.