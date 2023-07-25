Premier League soccer ends round 4

The triple header saw visiting Lae City FC defeated the strong Gulf Komara outfit 1-nil in the first of the three matches. Hekari United FC trashed the United Highlands FC 4-1 with the home-ground advantage.

Port Moresby Strikers drew the match against Madang FC 1 all to round up the triple header.

In Lae, the match between city rivals Lae City FC and Morobe Wawens brought out a tough contest with both sides failing to register any score, ending up scoreless.

The National Premier League continues with round 5 this weekend with some entertaining football.

The anticipated match is the grand final rematch between Lae City FC and Hekari United FC.

Tournament coordinator for Northern Confederation, Tinge Emuka, said this match will be a grand showdown.