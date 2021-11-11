Premier League Launched

The tournament is a high-level cricket competition that will see men’s teams from Port Moresby and the regional centres compete with major cash incentives up for grabs.

The launch marks another level of elite cricket competition that will provide an opportunity for young and old cricketers from regional centres competing against some of PNG’s top cricketers.

Cricket PNG General Manager, Tony Naidu said the tournament is an 8-team competition and promises to bring a new level of excitement and cricket flare to Amini Park as it will showcase former and current PNG Barramundi players.

Naidu is urging teams to submit their squad list before deadline, Monday, 15th of November.

He said this is going to be intense premier level cricket over two days with major cash prizes on offer. First price is K10,000, second place prize money is K3000 and including consolation prizes.

Naidu said: “It will be exciting as this is premier cricket it is not a festival. This is hard cricket and will be the highest level of domestic competition ever played.”

He said the eight teams will be split into two pools before going into the quarter finals then teams proceed into elimination round to find who the best team will be.

Naidu added that the inclusion of Barras players, Chris J Amini, Norman Vanua and captain Assad Vala in the tournament would rub off and assist the U19 Cricketers, who are preparing for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup in 2022.

Meantime, Naidu thanked major sponsors for their generous support in cash and kind.