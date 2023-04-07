Power of Sport for Peace Building

They were joined by Inclusive GymBad - PNG, Netball PNG, Just Play, NRL in PNG - League Bilong Laif, Hookin4health PNG, and Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea Inc - Hoops for health

During the event, the Australian High Commission Papua New Guinea Representative Kishni Goonesena delivered a powerful message to the participants, emphasizing that sport can be a potent tool for promoting peace, challenging gender norms, and advancing equality.

Furthermore, the event was also graced by the presence of High Performance Sport PNG, who provided essential first aid services throughout the event.

Overall, the event provided a unique opportunity for various organizations to come together and celebrate the transformative power of sport in creating a better and more peaceful world.