Port Power Makes Impressive Start

The 4.7 (31) to 2.5 (17) final score was hard-fought battle with both teams showing fleet-footedness and superior marking skills.

Being first timers in the city’s toughest competition, nobody gave Port Power a chance of taking the game right up to their more fancied opponents (Tigers), let alone pulling off an upset win on Sunday. The boys from the Port Moresby Technical College were better prepared in their mental fitness for a taste of sweet victory.

The Tigers, led by Lavai brothers John James and Max were equally up to the task but their combination faltered in the forward line when genuine goal-kicking opportunities went astray for behinds.

The victory by the Powers was a notable indication that the boys from the Port Moresby North West shoreline will be one of the genuine contenders for this year’s Moni Plus sponsored premiership title.

In the other matches on Sunday rejuvenated Gerehu Magpies put up a strong battle against a high-profiled Cats outfit. The Cats had the final breath of 9.8 (62) to 2.5 (17).

In the main match on Sunday, Concept Koboni proved too strong for Gordon Kokofas 8.8 (56) to 3.3 (19).

On Saturday, defending champions Bismarck Maritime West Eagles lived up to the occasion as fast-finishers, coming from behind to pip the arch rivals Lamana Dockers in a nail-biting finish 7.13 (55) to 7.3 (45).

The Dockers led throughout the entire match until the last quarter when the Eagles stepped up on their gear to cruise right past at the finishing line. The Eagles would have won by a better scoreline had they been more accurate in their kicking to convert the 13 behinds to goals.

In the women’s Lamana Dockers pipped rivals Gordon Kokofas 1.4 (10) to 1.0 (6) while Concept Koboni nailed West Eagles 3.3 (21) to nil.