Port Power Faces Stiff Test

In this weekend’s Round 5 matches, Powers will be chasing after another victory. They are the “new-kids-on-the-block” passionately established this year by the students from the Port Moresby Technical College to test their AFL skills.

Power with unknown quantity with an untapped wealth of football talent, but they have made an impressive start to the season, winning four games in a row to remain unbeaten and lead the ladder together with the Eagles who also have yet to taste defeat.

The Sunday’s clash between the two teams will be a battle for outright leadership on the points ladder.

The Eagles will definitely start as favourites for the match, with highly skilled and seasoned footballers who have established a highly formidable combination in all facets while setting a standard for the city competition.

Star fullback, Alois Mondo will be the Eagles tower of strength in the backline while captain courageous Jeffery “Hardy” Vogae will take up his usual goal kicking responsibility with assistance from former Cats stars, Mackenzie Kamang and Jackson Nawi.

Other former Cats champions Greg Ekari, Kataha Seewee, Kelly Kaugla and Rex Peregua will form the spine of the midfield with Alois Mellie, Kera Naffin Jr and Pasco Bailey to create the Eagles attacking moves.

The Powers have an untapped wealth of talents and it will be a learning curve for most of them to match the pace of reigning champions.

Talented youngsters and former Binatangs stalwarts, Glen Saniong and Logos Zia will be looked upon to lead a team with a challenging mind to give the Eagles a good run for their money.

The Lamana Dockers and Concept Koboni match is another interesting match to watch on Sunday scheduled for the mid-afternoon showdown.

Both teams are “old dogs” of AFL who are still battling to find their best winning combination.

Although both teams have seasoned players, lack of fitness has been their main downfall in their recent outings.

The Dockers will count on the experience of Emmaus Wartovo, Emmanuel Tupia Sebastian Gelu and Archie Mai Jr to lead the rising youngsters Jason Logi, Thaddeus Wilket and Brendan Bola.

The Dockers appear a better side to win the match.

The Demons wil be led by PNG Mosquitoes stalwarts Brendan Beno, Paul Philip, David Topeni and Amua Pirika to atone for last week’s loss disappointing loss to Eagles.

Supporting the Mosquitoes quartet will be Lai,Lai, Francis Brown, Gideon Hauta, Haksy Ehava and rising youngsters Ila Musa, Geoffrey Lai and Curtly Ila.

In the women’s matches on Sunday West Eagles, after and impressive win over Gerehu Magpies last week should test the might of Lamana Dockers while Concept Koboni should have an easy run over the Magpies.

In the men’s matches tomorrow, Gerehu Magpies will have an even battle against Gereka Bombers while University Tigers should struggle against Cats.

In the women’s match, Gordon Kokofas, after a disappointing loss to Concept Koboni last week, should return with a vengeance to run over University Tigers.

Meanwhile, Alavana Swans will for the first time play host to visiting team Gordon Kokofas on their home turf in Hula village tomorrow.

This is the first time in which an AFL competition match will be played in a local village out of NCD.