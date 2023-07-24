Port Moresby Marathon showcase

The media launch, held at City Hall Annex, was brimming with excitement as Governor Parkop emphasized the significance of this prestigious event in showcasing Port Moresby as a regional hub for international sports.

Scheduled for Sunday, July 30, 2023, the Amazing Port Moresby International Marathon will feature three major events:

The Full Marathon

Half Marathon and

The 10-kilometer Marathon

Participants from across the globe, representing the United States of America, Canada, Poland, and Japan, are set to compete, promising a diverse and highly competitive field of runners.

Governor Parkop revealed an exciting piece of news that is sure to draw international attention to Papua New Guinea. One participant will be attempting to set a world record during the marathon, a remarkable feat that could earn the country a place in the esteemed Guinness Book of World Records.

He expressed his gratitude to the sponsors and participants for their invaluable contributions, acknowledging Trophy Haus, Fincorp, Elisio, APEC Haus, TruGas, Post Courier, and the Hilton Hotel as key supporters of the marathon.

Speaking passionately about the city's vision, Governor Parkop stated, "We are dedicated to promoting our city as a regional hub and a destination capable of hosting world-class events, whether in the realms of sports, events, tourism, or business."

He reaffirmed Port Moresby's aspirations of becoming not only the nation's capital but also a regional and global city.

The city has previously showcased its capabilities by successfully hosting significant international events such as the Pacific Games, 2016 FIFA U/20 Women's World Cup, 2018 APEC Leaders' Summit, Rugby League World Cup, and more.

The Amazing Port Moresby International Marathon aligns with the city's larger goal of creating a livable and attractive urban space. By prioritizing cleanliness, safety, health, and urban planning, Port Moresby aims to establish itself as a hub for athletic excellence.

The marathon promotes healthy competition and fosters camaraderie among participants, further solidifying the city's reputation as an ideal destination for global events.

The event is also in line with the Commission's broader vision of making Port Moresby a tourist hotspot, offering a million different journeys in one destination.

With the marathon serving as a platform to showcase the unique charm of Port Moresby, the city is eager to welcome athletes and enthusiasts from around the world, providing them with an unforgettable experience.