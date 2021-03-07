Poro handed its first loss

Sepik FC concluded 14 rounds of play on a high note, with a 3-1 victory over Poro.

Now the team has its sights set on its first semi-final match.

Sepik FC had lost to Poro in the first round of matches where they lost 4-nil.

This time, they taking back their power and finished on a high note.

Coach Gordon Torovu had said pre-match that the match against Poro would be fine tune their preparation for the semi-final against FC Genesis.

The win against Poro puts Sepik FC in a good headspace, before they face FC Genesis.

In other Northern Conference matches Bara FC defeated Markham Raings FC 2-1, Morobe Tulip FC defeated Rainy Lae FC 3-nil, and Tusbab Laidamon FC and Pacific Gardens concluded Round 14 with a 1-all draw.

Meantime, the PNG Football Association has deferred the Women’s NSL 2020-2021, to join the rest of the country in bidding farewell the Late Grand Chief, Sir Michael Somare.

The semi-final originally set for March 13, has been moved to Saturday March 20.

Semi Finals will occur on March 20 at Sir Ignatius Kilage stadium, and the grand-final on March 27 at PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby.