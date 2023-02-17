Porgera revives rugby competition

A Porgera youth initiative, Porgera League has registered 36 teams to compete in this year’s competition, six of them are female teams.

Pre-season warm up matches began two weeks ago as most of the clubs and teams registered in preparation for the competition proper that kick-starts at the Paiam sports field this weekend.

The Restoring Justice Initiative (RJI) and PJV’s Community and Social Responsibilities (CSR) Manager, Trevor Liversidge during the presentation of rugby balls, highly commended the Porgera youth, particularly through the efforts of the Porgera District Sports Council for initiating and reviving interest and participation to get over 36 teams registered for both the A and B grades.

The 36 teams derive from 18 clubs, from as far as Mulitaka to Paiela and within Porgera with each club registering K300 covering both the A&B grades.

During the final warm up matches played last Sunday, RJI Manager Pat Niuni together with Liversidge and President of Porgera Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nickson Pakea visited participating teams at Lukal and Tipinini and delivered rugby balls to each team.

Niuni expressed to the youth at Lukal that the sporting program is a huge effort toward supporting the restoration of Porgera.

“We all have to work together to restore Porgera while we wait for the mine to restart. Look after the community, look after the highway, and support the security efforts. Prove that you are able to achieve this on your own and give confidence back to the company and businesses and your own people.

“Play peacefully and do not incite or support violence. Let’s show the province and country that we can do this,” Niuni said.

Pakea who has been vocal on peace and restoration efforts in the valley has supported the Tipinini team with their registration fee into the competition. Addressing the teams at Paiam on Sunday, he said Porgera has already opened its doors to normalcy and appealed to everyone to do their part to fully restore Porgera.

“Porgera is slowly coming back to life and we have to fix the law and order before the mine can reopen. Get involved in meaningful activities and programs like sports and education and have purpose. Do not exist aimlessly.

“Every individual has a role to play to take back Porgera, not just me or Barrick or the leaders or the security personnel. You all have a part to play by doing the right thing. Play your games peacefully and respectfully,” Pakea emphasised.

Porgera district rugby league has aligned the competition with the PNG Rugby Football League sporting calendar for the year with the competition being played into the Easter Cup.

The District Sports Council is also reviving other sporting codes in the district that includes basketball, soccer and touch rugby.