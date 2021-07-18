POMRFL Ready For Season Proper

President of the Port Moresby Premier rugby league competition Dr. James Naipao said as per PNGRFL requirement and governance each club will field 3 divisions consisting of A grade (men's), Women and U20 (men's).

Dr. Naipao said SP POMRFL is a One-Tier Competition and requires this 3 divisions as per PNGRFL requirements and governance.

Draws will be out this Wednesday 21st of July.

He said the Competition format will be the Covid-19 Competition Format that was drawn live by Paga Panthers patron and legend Richard Wagambie, and teams slotted into the two pools last year. The same draw will be used this year.

The President is again reminding all clubs that players and officials for each division taking the field will be registered before participation. This will be entailed in a player-official summary listing.

Meanwhile a delegate meeting will be held on Monday 19th July 2021 to brief the club delegate on the Season Proper.

