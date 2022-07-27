POMRFL Matches Called Off

PRL Administrator, Meke Maino said due to a number of outstanding administrative matters coupled with the current situation in the city, there will be no games.

Meanwhile, a delegate meeting planned for yesterday, Tuesday 26th July was postponed.

The purpose of the meeting was to sort Points Table for all to discuss before acceptance, final team listings, player eligibility and outstanding affiliation and registration issues.

Maino said the meeting was also to confirm the final format for all three divisions of 'A' grade, Under 20 and Women.

He sent his apology to all clubs for the short notice on behalf of PRL Chairman, Dr. James Naipao.