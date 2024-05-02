POMRFL interim board suspended

The suspension notice signed by Director Southern Confederate Jacob Ivaroa, was served on PRL Board Chairman Dr. James Naipao and executives in light of inconsistencies noticed within the POMRFL Board and acknowledging the fact that POMRFL had failed to conduct an election AGM for three consecutive election years.

The matter was raised by important stakeholders involved with rugby league, as to why a renowned major competition in the country under the Southern Confederate had failed to adhere to these important constitutional requirements.

With the PNGRFL constitution superseding the POMRL Constitution, Southern Confederate is therefore stepping in to ensure these important processes are carried out.

While under suspension POMRFL will convene an Election AGM within the next 21 days to ensure the following are done;

Nominations process for Board Positions to be implemented within the next 14 days thus nominations for all board positions must be dropped at the Community Rugby League office.

Elections must be convened by the Southern Confederate Director after the 14 days lapses.

Meanwhile, upon the receipt of the suspension notice, Dr. Naipao said Port Moresby Rugby League Inc. Constitution is a National Court registered Constitution and as an incorporation has its legal adjudication and jurisdiction.

The letter further read that Port Moresby Rugby League Inc. is an affiliate of PNGRFL. The only thing PNGRFL can do is suspend POMRFL from PNGRFL activities, and on what grounds should that be if any exit. Southern Confederate Director is part of the PNGRFL and any direction of such legal or administrative decisions impacting affiliates of PNGRFL should come from the mother body league-PNGRFL. Confederation Directors have no standing in the decisions it makes such as the aforementioned.

Meanwhile, the POMRFL 2024 season proper was kicked off last weekend before the board was served with the suspension notice.