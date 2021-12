Elimination Round continues this weekend, before the top teams in the men’s, women’s and U20 divisions lock horns in the finals.

POMRFL Administrator Meke Maina said despite the many COVID-19 related setbacks, player vaccinations and the Digicel Cup grand final, POMRFL is on schedule and should see the successful closing of the 2021 season before the festive season.

Meke expects the season to finish on a high note.