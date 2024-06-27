POMRC reps join Oceania team

Coach Omega Ivuyo, and Junior Club Members, Colita Hakena and Andrew Aisi were selected in the Pacific Oceania Team for tour. The trio have being participating in the 2024 Australian Team Championship in Gold Coast that will end later this week.

POMRC Tennis Director William Aisi said “Our Club coach Omega was selected as the assistant Pacific Oceania U11 Girls Coach and will receive ongoing training as she continues to work towards obtaining her Level One coaching certification.

“Club Juniors Colita Hakena (U15 Girls) and Andrew Aisi (U11 Boys) were invited to tour after a strong performance at the Western Pacific Regional Championship in Lautoka, Fiji in April of this year.

“Colita won her age group and continues her dominance as the number one (1) ranked U14 player in Oceania.

“Andrew’s selection comes off a strong performance, leading his Under 12 Boys team to gaining the second (2) placing spot, qualifying for the Pacific Oceania Junior Championship in July 2024.”

Their participation in this tour was made possible through International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Oceania Tennis Federation under the Grand Slam Player Development Programme.

On completion of the Australian Team Championship, Aisi said, they will continue to Fiji to tour in the Pacific Oceania Junior Championship 2024 representing Papua New Guinea.

Port Moresby Racquets Club is proud to be associated with Colita Hakena and Andrew Aisi in representing the club, country and region. POMRC is looking forward to assist more junior Papua New Guineans through their Junior Development program in the coming years.