POMAFL Women's AFL

The regular season concluded last weekend with Concept Koboni notching up 40 points and were declared Minor Premiers.

Reigning Premiers TSI Lamana Dockers who beat Koboni 10-nil last week but fell short by one game, had to settle for 2nd place on the ladder with 36 points. Bismark Maritime West Eagles finished 3rd with 28 points and Gordons Kokofas 4th with 25 points.

Meanwhile Gerehu Magpies beat Gordon Kokofas 19-3 last week and University Tigers were unlucky in making the final cut.

The knockouts for the grand final are underway today with Minor Premiers Koboni taking on Dockers in the major semi final to decide the first grand final spot getter.

The Minor Semi final play off is between West Eagles and Gordon Kokofas. The loser bows out while winner plays loser of Koboni and Dockers in the preliminary final next week.

Both women’s finals are must watch matches as these 4 women’s teams have displayed some quality football equivalent to the men.

Minor premiers Concept Koboni with pint-size rover and captain Vaine Lai will be aiming to take revenge on their 10 points loss to Dockers last week while the Dockers women, led by dynamic rover Monica Tarava, will be hell-bent to book the first grand final spot to defend their title.

The minor semi final between West and Kokofas promises to be a toss-up but Eagles appear to play a better coordinated game and are highly tipped to advance to next weeks preliminary.