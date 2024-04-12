POMAFL gets off to a good start

The season proper is set to proceed this weekend without any further delays and will feature the 8 established clubs.

The Lightning 12 Aside Challenge has set the new season rolling with a healthy number of clubs ready to compete for this year’s Moni Plus Cup.

The eight established clubs are West Eagles, Dockers, Koboni, Magpies, Bombers, Tigers, Swans and Cats minus Gordons Kokofas (suspended)and PNG Power.

When giving a preview of what to expect this season, the POMAFL President said this year they’re looking at a busy but entertaining two rounds of regular competition that’s, 20 games overall before they get to the finals which will include the Southern regional selection trials for the national team's Mosquitoes (men) and Flames (women). He said the good turnout for Lightning Challenge last weekend was evidence of the clubs' interest in getting the season properly started.

Lai explained that to add some excitement to the new season this year, they have agreed to include the regional trials in their calendar which should be staged by the end of April or early May.

On the women’s competition, the president confirmed they will have teams competing this year though the turnout for the preseason last week wasn’t good with only two teams turning up.