POM WOMEN’ S SOFTBALL NEARS FINALS

After numerous delays over the past three weeks due to the riots and state of emergency in the capital city, Port Moresby Women’s softball is back on track with the finals looming and now set for the 9th of March,2024.

Though it was a slow restart clubs have regrouped and are now looking forward to getting through the last round of matches to lock in their spots in the top 5 category.

At the resumption of games two weeks ago, United Sisters, Bears, Saints, Chebu and Gazelle are looking to consolidate their spots for the playoffs.

When providing an update on the status and progress of the season, Port Moresby Women’s Softball President Ian Soweni said “It’s always a challenge getting the games back up after prolonged delays” but expects all clubs to turn up for this weekend’s doubleheader to close out the regular season.

The President said despite the challenges there’s a shift in attitude and focus from the teams vying to keep their finals hopes alive.

On sponsorship, Soweni commented that though it’s been a struggle securing sponsorship, Port Moresby Women’s Softball has been able to sustain its competition through support from corporate companies.