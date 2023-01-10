POM Men’s softball appoints executives

During its Annual General Meeting attended by all club executives on Monday 9th of January 2023, Jenny Pilak was elected President unopposed, Isikel Tovia Jr as Vice President, Treasurer position will be taken up by James Lumaris and Trudy Simba as Secretary and Competition Coordinator, who retained his seat for another term.

The Association congratulated the newly elected executives and thanked the outgoing president, David Manning and vice president, Aloysius Daveona for the contributions during their term.

Apart from the election of the new executives, following agendas were discussed:

Financial Report for Season 2022 and review of 2022 season.

MoneyBall Tournament (Sponsor TBA)

Liklik Juniors Softball Competition (Sponsor TBA)

Coaching Clinics for umpires, scorers and coaches

Submission of new club ACES Softball Club entering the 2023 season

Port Moresby Men’s Team participation at the MACCAS Tournament, Indonesia in October 2023.



The 2023 softball season starts on 29th of January 2023.