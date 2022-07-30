POM hosts Digicel Cup triple header

According to alternative arrangement, matches will be played in Lae, Goroka and Port Moresby on Sunday 1st July, 2022.

For the Port Moresby fans, the Santos National Football Stadium will host a triple header this Sunday with the Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers playing the Agmark Rabaul Gurias at 11am.

The Vipers, under new coach Andrew Andiki, had a lucky win against the Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles last week in Port Moresby. The onus is on their play makers to step up and provide some leadership and direction for the team if they are to match the inform Gurias outfit who are also coming off a brutal win against Mioks last weekend in Kokopo.

The 2nd match of the day on Sunday will feature an intriguing local derby between PRK Gulf Isou and the Central Provincial Government backed Central Dabaris at 1pm.

Dabaris were unlucky to let the Lae Snax Tigers off the hook last week through ill-discipline with ball in hand and taking wrong options. Likewise Isou were their own worst enemy against JPG Waghi Tumbe and would be looking for a reprieve against the Central boys.

The main hit out of the day is at 3.30pm. Kroton Hela Wigmen will be looking to maintain their current good winning form when they meet the EPG Enga Mioks who will be seeking revenge after their narrow loss to the Gurias last week.

The Lae Rugby League Ground will host a double header kicking off with current competition leaders PRK Mendi Muruks to host the Eagles at 12.30pm. The main game sees reigning premiers, Tigers, up against the fast improving WNBPG Kimbe Cutters at 3pm.

The Bintangor Goroka Lahanis will host the Waghi Tumbe in a single fixture at the Sir Danny Leahy Oval at 2pm, with no spectators allowed.

Meanwhile PNGNRLC Management has assured teams and supporters at all venues that Security will be stepped up for the games this Sunday due to current election related issues.

PNGNRL Competition Manager Ora Gairo is again urging all hosting franchises to ensure the games proceed peacefully this weekend with safety for the crowd as the most important element, considering counting for the 2022 National General Election is ongoing in most provinces.

Gairo stressed: “Crowds are encouraged to leave their political differences behind when going to watch games to ensure all the games are played in a peaceful manner.”

“The PNGRFL, as well as the PNGNRLC Boards and management, do not tolerate violence in the game as rugby league is not just a game, but a development pathway for our young men and women who play the game to be developed into good citizens of the nation thus good attitudes are encouraged through the sport of rugby league as well as any other sporting codes for that matter,” Gairo added.

