POM corporate volleyball final showdown

Teams displayed incredible skill, determination, and true sportsmanship on Sunday at the In-service College.

As Corporate Volleyball intensifies, about 20 teams are on the edge of their seats to make the final stage.

On Sunday, 30th July the volleyball family captured the essence of the game with teams all setting a pace with a good show of skills with the top teams playing down to the final 5 sets.

It was exciting updates from the women's Plate category, the 2nd Elimination Final with ANZ and the Department of Works and Highways showcased remarkable sportsmanship on the court.

ANZ played well but could not contain a good set of play by DOWH in the end. DOWH now advances to the next stage as ANZ bows out.

In the Women’s Plate category, minor semifinal, Digicel could not afford to lose when they regrouped in the third set to come back from a 2-nil sets, to take out the remaining 3 sets to win, against a tough Bank of PNG team.

Bank of PNG proved too strong in the opening 2 sets with good service, and hits and found many rooms to place the ball, as Digicel lost focus in the opening sets.

It was a must for a comeback or dash their finals hope, Digicel played down to the 5th set to win 3 sets to 2.

Digicel now advances to the 2nd minor semifinal.

In the other Plate category match, Gov’t House proved a better side beating Moniplus, NCDC walked over IPA in the 1st Major Semi-final. Finals continue this Sunday, August 6.