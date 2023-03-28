POM Corporate volleyball commences

On Sunday 26th March, at the PNG Education Institute (formally PNG Inservice College) players representing Digicel, Internal Revenue Commission, Investment Promotion Authority, Kina Bank, National Parliament, ANZ and City Pharmacy fielded teams back on court in the new season.

POM Corporate Volleyball competition vice president, Henry Aika said though the first Sunday of pre-season saw a slow start, about 40 teams have confirmed participation.

“This is an increase of 20 teams from season 2020. The competition has seen an increase of teams from 20 to 40 teams but this is likely to grow in the remaining two weekends of pre-season games,” said Aika.

With the increase in participants, the organizers are grateful to see organizations putting an effort to field their respective teams. The competition aims to build relations and most importantly promoting unity among corporate bodies and government entities.

“It is good to see a lot of companies joining the competition for the first time, while most are continuing from 2020; and we welcome everybody here. We have set strict guidelines and rules, the competition only allows for workers and their spouses with children and relatives excluded.”

This Sunday, April 2nd is second Sunday of pre-season matches and teams have been urged to attend the games, with draws already out.