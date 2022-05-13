 

POM AFL Season Proper Starts

BY: Loop Sports
12:51, May 13, 2022
14 reads

The thrills and spills of Australian football (AFL) return to the Colts Oval this weekend for the 2022 season opener.

The ten clubs confirmed to contest for the premiership Cup are West Eagles, Concept Koboni, Lamana Dockers, Cats, Gordon Kokofas, Gereka Bombers, Alavana Swans, Waigani (University) Tigers, Pom-Tech Port Powers and Gerehu Magpies.

Each of club will have teams in the seniors and the reserve grades in the men’s division while Koboni, Kokofas, Dockers and West Eagles will have women’s teams as well.

The Tigers, Kokofas and Magpies are re-entering the competition after staying out of contention for the past three seasons due to COVID-19 restrictions.

New team Port Power, predominantly made-up of students from Port Moresby Technical College are slowly but surely settling into the competition.

The Heduru Moni Limited, the major sponsor of the competition under its commercial branding, ‘Moni Plus’ is also committed for the third consecutive year as a major sponsor of Port Moresby AFL competition.

The season-opening matches are tipping off from the pre-season lightning premiership concluded last week with West Eagles taking out the men’s title over Cats while Lamana Dockers edged out Gordon Kokofas for the women’s title.

 

GAME 1 DRAWS (SEASON OPENER)

 

   Saturday 14TH MAY 2022 I COLTS Oval I Port MoresbyI

TIME

DIVISION

TEAM

vs

TEAM

8:30

RESERVES

CATS

 

MAGPIES

9:30

RESERVES

ALVANA SWANS

 

GEREKA BOMBERS

10:30

RESERVES

LAMANA DOCKERS

 

WEST EAGLES

11:30

SENIORS

CATS

 

MAGPIES

13:30

SENIORS

ALVANA SWANS

 

GEREKA BOMBERS

15:30

SENIORS

LAMANA DOCKERS

 

WEST EAGLES
 

 

ISunday 15TH  May 2022 I COLTS Oval I Port MoresbyI

TIME

DIVISION

TEAM

vs

TEAM

8:30

RESERVES

PORT POWERS

 

TIGERS

9:30

RESERVES

CONECPT KOBONI

 

GORDONS KOKOFA

10:30

WOMENS

GORDONS KOKOFA

 

LAMANA DOCKERS

11:30

WOMENS

WEST EAGLES

 

CONECPT KOBONI

13:00

SENIORS

PORT POWERS

 

TIGERS

15:00

SENIORS

CONECPT KOBONI

 

GORDONS KOKOFA
 

 

Tags: 
Moni Plus Port Moresby AFL
AFL
Author: 
Loop Sports
  • 14 reads