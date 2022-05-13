POM AFL Season Proper Starts

The ten clubs confirmed to contest for the premiership Cup are West Eagles, Concept Koboni, Lamana Dockers, Cats, Gordon Kokofas, Gereka Bombers, Alavana Swans, Waigani (University) Tigers, Pom-Tech Port Powers and Gerehu Magpies.

Each of club will have teams in the seniors and the reserve grades in the men’s division while Koboni, Kokofas, Dockers and West Eagles will have women’s teams as well.

The Tigers, Kokofas and Magpies are re-entering the competition after staying out of contention for the past three seasons due to COVID-19 restrictions.

New team Port Power, predominantly made-up of students from Port Moresby Technical College are slowly but surely settling into the competition.

The Heduru Moni Limited, the major sponsor of the competition under its commercial branding, ‘Moni Plus’ is also committed for the third consecutive year as a major sponsor of Port Moresby AFL competition.

The season-opening matches are tipping off from the pre-season lightning premiership concluded last week with West Eagles taking out the men’s title over Cats while Lamana Dockers edged out Gordon Kokofas for the women’s title.

GAME 1 DRAWS (SEASON OPENER)

Saturday 14TH MAY 2022 I COLTS Oval I Port MoresbyI TIME DIVISION TEAM vs TEAM 8:30 RESERVES CATS MAGPIES 9:30 RESERVES ALVANA SWANS GEREKA BOMBERS 10:30 RESERVES LAMANA DOCKERS WEST EAGLES 11:30 SENIORS CATS MAGPIES 13:30 SENIORS ALVANA SWANS GEREKA BOMBERS 15:30 SENIORS LAMANA DOCKERS WEST EAGLES