Pom AFL Rolls On

The Swans are ‘new kids on the block’ who were given a 49-7 baptism of fire by the 13 Plus Cats in the season opener last week.

The Swans will face compatriots Gereka Bombers in the midday clash tomorrow tomorrow in the display of raw talents under guidance of Ian Augerea and Jack Dick.

They will be eager to emulate their legends of the ‘70’s and ‘80’s, Age Kila, Elias Walo. Mea Vui, Kanau Leva, Iamo Vele, Rima Ravusiro and Laka Matapere, who graced the Colts Oval in Swans colors.

What makes this match interesting is that the two teams are traditionally related to each other with the Bombers being the descendants of the Hulas who migrated from the main village to establish a new home at Tahira Bay.

The game is expected to go down to the wire, but there will be no love lost as the fellow citizens take pride in the sporting combat to make their mark in the elite AFL competition.

In tomorrow’s main match at 2pm, Koboni and Dockers play for higher stakes to make their presence felt as sleeping giants of the competition.

Both teams have regrouped well this season to ensure their former glory days return to the fore for a crack at this year’s premiership title.

Koboni in particular have brought back all their PNG Mosquitoes stars in a bid to reclaim the title they surrendered to West Eagles in 2019.

The presence of Stanis Susuve, Paul Philip, Amua Pirika, Brendan Beno, David Topeni Jason So’on, Douglas Lai Jr and and Max and John James Lavai, makes Koboni a hard nut to crack.

The Dockers will have Emmanuel Tupia, Emmaus Wartovo, Stanis Isu, Laurie Logo and rising youngsters Jason Logi, Thaddeus Wilket, Ignatius Rocca and new recruit Joe Ginara to keep the star-studded Koboni in check.

On Sunday, the reigning premiers Maritime West Eagles clash with 13 Plus Cats in the replay of last year’s grand final.