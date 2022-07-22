POM AFL Picks Up Momentum

An elated POMAFL President, Douglas Lai thanked the participating clubs for their cooperation, sacrifice and commitment, which has contributed to the smooth running of the season so far without disruptions.

PNG’s premier AFL competition the Port Moresby AFL has continued with minimal disruptions since the 2022 season resumed in May.

He said despite of multiple disruptions over the past two seasons due to COVID-19, it’s been smooth sailing so far with the conclusion of round 1, last weekend.

Lai added that this year, the women’s competition has really picked up with a few more teams coming onboard.

In the senior men’s competition, Lai said defending champions, West Eagles look very dominant this season and remain undefeated. This was evident when Eagles thrashed second placed Dockers in the main game last Saturday.