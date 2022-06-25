POM AFL Heads Into Round 7

This would be the third consecutive Saturday, the Swans had hosted their home game in their village.

The home and away arrangement began with the Gordon Kokofas two weeks ago and then played host to the University Tigers last week.

The Swans is the only rural team participating in the city competition. The idea behind hosting home games in their village was to boost AFL interest among young people to take AFL not just as a sporting code, but a way of life to build the capacity for community development.

Pom AFL president, Douglas Lai hopes the neighbouring villages of Kalo, Kamali, Makerupu and Babaka, Kwikila and Gabagaba will also show interest to form teams and run their own Rigo competition in Kwikila.

The Swans though had a slim to no chance of beating the Eagles but it’s a great learning curve for the local boys to pick up some amazing football skills from the reigning champions.

Swans coach and former representative ruckman, Jack Dick and club president, Ian Augerea have continued to show their passion and love for the game nurturing and grooming their talented youngsters offering the star studded Eagles outfit a good challenge.

Back in Port Moresby today at the Colts Oval, Gerehu Magpies, under the coaching genius of former PNG Mosquitoes champion fullback and West Eagles winning coach of late ‘80’s and ‘9o’s Mathew Pulah, are tipped to overthrow Gordon Kokofas in the midday clash.

In the main clash, Concept Koboni Demons and University Tigers will provide an entertaining match for AFL lovers.

In the women’s matches today Gordon Kokofas should run over Gerehu Magpies while Concept Koboni should have no problem against University Tigers.

In Sunday matches, Lamana Dockers should have no problems disposing off Gereka Bombers, while former ladder leaders, Port Power should atone for last week’s loss at the expense of Cats.

In the women’s match, West Eagles will have an uphill battle against Lamana Dockers.