POM AFL Gets New Equipment

The gift by AFLPNG is through its ongoing partnership with AFL Queensland. The equipment included jerseys, socks, balls, pumps and goal post pads.

The new sporting gear and equipment will go a long way in raising the standard and improving the development of the code at the club level.

AFLPNG Development Director, Ekonia Peni handed over the equipment and apparel to POMAFL President, Douglas Lai and Vice Mathew Pula at the Colts oval last Friday.

Peni said the donation was made possible through a continued partnership between AFLPNG and AFL Queensland to equip and support local associations currently struggling to keep their competitions going.

Peni added this donation to POMAFL is part of a bigger programme that will also cover all leagues around the country moving forward.

Lai said it is a blessing to receive such gift considering these equipment and apparel are very expensive today.

He said the donation will boost the morale of the teams and raise the standard of the Port Moresby competition, especially with the finals around the corner.

He said with young boys and girls also participating in the competition, the pads will protect players from hurting themselves running into the goal posts during games.

Meanwhile, Peni has assured other leagues around the country that they will also get similar donations starting with Kimbe, West New Britain Province.