Pogba to take legal action over ‘total fake’ reports

Pogba was reported to be quitting the France national team over comments made by the country's president, Emmanuel Macron, about Islam.

World Cup winner Pogba, who is Muslim, has 10 goals and 72 caps for France.

"Absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought," he said.

"I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people don't act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people's lives and my life.

"I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News."