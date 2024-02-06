PNGWNST Prepares for OFC Qualifier Opener

The National Women's Soccer team takes the field under new head coach Eric Komeng.

With the new coach come the new ways of doing things. As such, Komeng has emphasized team effort to get the job done.

“It’s a team effort. We just need to put the team together because our team effort is more important than anything,” said Komeng ahead of their first match.

He added that without the former Coach Sakete and one of the most valuable players, Romano Padio in the tournament, things would look different but he remains confident with the talent he has assembled.

PNG hasn’t played Solomon Islands in recent times and is unaware of its opposition striker powers and where the goal would come from; and so is the Solomon Islands side.

Komeng said, “We haven’t played Solomon Islands in the recent Pacific Games or we haven’t seen them play but we are looking forward to it.”

The Hekari United stalwart said the team has enough training and is prepared for the tournament. He reiterated that the sacking of former coach Frederica Makete and Team Manager Colleen MacNamara will not distract the team’s preparation for tomorrow’s kick-off.