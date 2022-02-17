PNGSF Supports Boxers

PNGSF executive Director, Albert Veratau believes that boxing provides a better platform to win gold medals at international competitions and therefore will support the boxers.

“I want to see this generation of boxers inspire the next generation of boxers and in the process see the current crop migrate into professional boxing,” he said.

Head Coach, Mark Keto thanked Veratau for having faith in boxing and providing a dedicated venue for PNG boxers.

“There is the potential there for boxing to win medals in the bigger competition like the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

“Boxing needs support and it’s a two-way thing. You can’t expect boxers to win medals at the highest level without any form of support from the government or any other organization,” Keto said.

He said the boxers are into their preparation phase after completing their fitness and screening with the High Performance earlier this month.

“The current boxers in training are the ones endorsed by the Justification Committee (JC). This is not the final team. There are boxers yet to come. These boxers are JC endorsed according to the JC’s Tiering points.

“The PNG Boxing Union does its selections of athletes from the national championships and selection trials and hands them over to the JC to make a final decision. The final team will be endorsed at the end of February.”

Keto said the final team will be made based on the boxers’ performance, training sessions, attendance, discipline, behaviours and attitude.

The trial matches and other domestic events will also play a part in selecting the final team. The selection trial is set for March and the national championships coming up in April.

“If they perform well to the expectations of the coaching team, then they will be a part of the team. If not then we will trim down,” he said.

The former PNG boxing representative said their focus is the 2024 Olympics and will be using the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022 and the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands in 2023 as lead up events.