PNGSF Granted Authority

As per a directive by the Controller dated 17 February 2022. The PNGSF Management Committee shall be responsible for:

a) Approving requests for affiliated bodies to play matches;

b) Approving requests for affiliated bodies to resume training; and

c) In consultation with the Department of Health, approving sporting plans, COVID protocols, regulating and monitoring compliance of the National Federations events

The PNGSF PMC will also support and promote vaccinations against COVID-19 through sports across the country, with the support of the Ministry of Health’s National Vaccination Task Force.

The PNGSF PMC has met with NCC Niupela Pasin and have agreed on compliance parameters for affiliated sports to run their competitions and programs for 2022.

Under the new directive, affiliated sports will be required to submit:

Letter of request to the PNGSF PMC to recommence their competitions and programs for 2022. Updated COVID-19 protocols in line with Niupela Pasin measures. National Federation’s sporting calendar for the 2022 season.

The PNGSF PMC will review and vet the submissions and liaise with the NCC Niupela Pasin Unit. Upon all parameters being met and compliance assured, then the approval will be granted.

The directive does not include “community sports” that are not affiliated to any National Sporting Federation. The non-affiliated sports organizations still fall under the NCC Niupela Pasin Unit that is tasked with all major gatherings and events.

An example of this is a local community rugby league tournament that is not affiliated or endorsed by the PNG Rugby Football League.

After consultation with the Deputy Controller, Dr Esorom Daoni the following has been agreed to for affiliated sports once approval is granted:

Affiliated sporting participants numbers is unlimited for training, competition and endorsed programs. However, athletes using gym spaces and other poorly ventilated enclosures must adhere to their sporting COVID-19 protocols for mitigating risk of spread in the use of these spaces. Spectators will be allowed at 50 percent capacity for the venue. This may be increased incrementally in time dependent on the country’s overall COVID-19 alert status. Niupela Pasin measures to be observed at all times by every participant. Vaccination against COVID-19 to be promoted and advocated at all sporting fixtures.

Affiliated Sports “Events” Held At Venues

The approval for this event will be through the PNGSF Venue Management Team (VMT) whom will consult with the NCC Niupela Pasin for approval.

Affiliated Sports “Events” Held At Non-PNGSF Venues

The approval to hold this event must still have Niupela Pasin consideration.

For example, the PNGFA holding a fund raising gala at a major hotel will still need to seek approval from Niupela Pasin to host.

Non-Sporting “Events” At PNGSF Venues

For non-sporting events that are planning to be held at PNGSF venues, the VMT will vet and the PNGSF PMC will liaise with the NCC Niupela Pasin for consideration and approval.

This is for organizations that do not have an exemption to the 100 persons maximum for any event.