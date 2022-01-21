PNGRU Strategic Plan

The 2021 to 2026 plan outlines all national and international events. Prime Minister James Marape witnessed the launch alongside a number of parliamentarians, dignitaries, board executives of the PNG Pukpuks and PNG Palais, and players of the national men and women teams.

The Prime Minister had a few words of encouragement for the players.

“I want to encourage you all as sports men and women is that you must challenge yourselves first. Don’t think about playing against best teams in the world or winning gold. But if you learn to challenge yourself first in everything you do and better yourself then any challenges ahead will be come easy” said Marape.

Marape thanked William Samb member for Goilala and Governor Powes Parkop for their support towards Rugby Union. He said sports is an aveue where many of our young people part take in and tonight I am greatful to be here and to give you all the support you need” said James Marepa.

He also told PNGRRU that the government will announce its support next week through Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd, and the National Gaming & Control Board.

“I want to tell you that the government of the day is here to help and we will give you all the support we can in ensuring that the events you prepare for are well supported” said Marape.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop supported the PM in saying Rugby Union is an international sport that deserves support.

Parkop said “As your Patron and your Governor I would like to support you with K500, 000 towards the national teams in preparation for this year’s fixtures”.

Goilala MP and Minister for Commerce William Samb contributed K210, 000. Ten thousand is for the PNGRFU to engage with his electorate in Rugby Union.

“As leaders of the day it is our duty to ensure that support is given when needed. With the support now given, I just want to encourage PNGRFU that we need to put all the differences aside as well as politics and focus on the game alone and how it can be better” said Samb.

Meantime, both of PNG’s national men and women’s teams are in training camp.