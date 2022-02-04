PNGRU Set Up High Performance Unit

The HP Centre is part of the PNGRU inclusive programs and will be based at the revamped Sir Hubert Murray stadium gymnasium and oval facility, Port Moresby.

The establishment of the PNGRU High Performance Centre is critical and important to raising the standard and performance of our athletes to be able to compete at high level nationally and internationally.

PNGRU Chief Executive Officer, Sailosi Druma said in the past the PNGRU has never had a HP program but now they can rollout their programs using the new gymnasium and oval facility at the Sir Hubert Murray stadium.

Druma also announced former PNG Pukpuk representative and coach, Billy Rapila will take charge of the centre as High Performance Manager.

To assist and facilitate for their inclusion programs and busy 2022 rugby calendar PNGRU has also increased its office staff.