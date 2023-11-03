PNGRU not World Cup ready

Commenting on this, Former PNG Rugby Union Tournament Coordinator, Paul Joseph said, although this is a great opportunity for PNG Rugby Union to qualify for the event, there is still a lot to do in order to qualify.

Joseph said, “It is a great opportunity. However, to be honest we are not yet ready until we get ourselves organized at the local, provincial and national levels, then we have a chance.”

“There is no clear pathway for our players, clubs and match officials going forward. In fact, our game has gone backwards say 15/20 years and it will take the same number of years to be a force first within the Tier 3 and 2 nations within the Pacific. Fiji, Samoa and Tonga are miles ahead.

“We need a holistic approach from the bottom up and same from the top down,” he admitted.