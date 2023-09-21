PNGRU accountable to sponsor

Since KPHL came onboard in 2022, they have taken rugby to the four corners of PNG with the aim of establishing and reviving local associations that have been dormant for a long time.

Since the partnership was established at the beginning of last year, some progress has been made with the staging of the 7s and 15s tournaments that brought together provincial teams to Port Moresby to experience playing at another level.

This included the establishment of the High Performance Centre as part of the elite program to introduce the teams and players to help them in their development and progress.

PNGRU President Paul Siwi, when giving a brief on the status of current sponsorship funding with KPHL, said PNGRU is fully obliged under the terms and conditions of on the sponsorship agreement to send reports and acquittals on how funds are being used on quarterly basis. The president said this is important for funding to continue.

The President said since taking office last year, they have put in place reliable accounting and database systems where important records are stored for future reference.