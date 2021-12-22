PNGRFU Focus On International Events

While the festive season is here, the PNG Rugby Football Union (PNGRFU) has already set its focus on a number of international events for 2022, including the Commonwealth Games.

“The first tournament for us internally is the qualifiers for the World Cup and Games in March next year, that’s the target date we looking forward for. We need to put out a team together and prepare them well to be able to qualify for the two events,” PNGRFU Development Manager, Sailosi Druma said.

With all rugby programs now closed for the year PNGRFU has revealed additional players will be identified from the recently staged 7s tournaments, which is part their selection process to come up with strong men and women’s team for the upcoming events in 2022.

Druma said as per Commonwealth Games requirements, the PNGRFU have already submitted names to PNG Olympic Committee last year but selectors are still looking for additional talent to add to their program.

Meanwhile, on the domestic front, he said after the Christmas New Year break they are looking to kick off their programs in mid-January 2022.