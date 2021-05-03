PNGRFL revised calendar

PNGRFL Chairman Board Chairman Sandis Tsaka said the revised calendar includes the country’s Premier Competition, the Digicel Cup, schools program, national club championships, confederate championships, national championships and women’s national championships.

Tsaka said the domestic rugby league calendar is set to kick off with the Digicel Cup on the 8th and 9th of May in Lae and PortMoresby and will run for 16 rounds before the 4 round final series from August 29 with the grand final scheduled for September 19.

He said all association competitions including schools will kick off between(May 22 - 23) and Grand Finals between (Nov 6-20)and schools competitions between(Sept 18-Oct 2).

National club championships between(Nov 6-20)

Confederate championships between(Aug-Sept)

National championships in September

And National women premiership challenge in August.

The revised calendar was done in consultation with the international calendar.