PNGRFL High Performance Plan launched

The five-year program, funded by Pacific Aus Sports through the Australian Government is expected to unlock more potentials, for a whole new generation of rugby league champions for PNG.

Presence at the launch were PNGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina, Mark Portus (HP GM-PNGRFL) Arthur Eustace-Earle (QRL Gov’t Relations) and Krishni Goonesena (DFAT-Aus High Comm).

The announcement and launching today is significant and sets a strong platform for PNGRFL’s 6 year rugby league structure that encompasses community rugby league, starting with children from six year olds in mini-mode rugby to national schools rugby league, affiliated leagues around the country then to the national rugby league competition (Digicel Cup).

PNGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina thanked everyone involved in the process to bring us this far. He made specifically acknowledged Pacific Aus Sports through the Australia Government for funding the plan.

DFAT Counsellor Goonesena, when giving a brief background on the role of Pacific Aus Sports and the key outcomes that the HP Plan is intended to achieve.

He said it’s all about growing the game and unlocking more potential rugby league champions that can compete at a higher level both at home and abroad.

PNGRFL High Performance Manager, Marc Portus when giving a snapshot of the structure and layout of the HP Plan said the launch marks a significant day for all stakeholders which has been in the making for two years.

Portus added within those two years there’s been extensive consultations between athletes, coaches, administrators in and out of PNG.

He said this is a summary and a strategic direction based on the inputs from all stakeholders of what rugby league needs in PNG.

Portus stressed the HP Plan is part of a longer term strategic vision right up to 20